Bethpage Best of the City honors Manhattan’s winners at 2024 party

Celebrating the winners at the 2024 Bethpage Best of the City party on Jan. 24, 2024 at El Rio Grande in Midtown

In an exuberant celebration, the champions of the 2023 Bethpage Best of the City competition were honored at the winners’ party held on Jan. 24 at El Rio Grande in Midtown.

Business owners, dedicated employees, representatives from the naming sponsor Bethpage Federal Credit Union, and members of the Best of the City team gathered to revel in the success of being voted the best in their respective categories.

Joshua Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media, the parent company of the Best of the City competition, and Robert Suarez, assistant vice president of community development for Bethpage Federal Credit Union, were present to extend their congratulations and recognize the remarkable achievements of the winners.

“We want to thank you all and congratulate you all for being here,” Schneps told the winners in attendance. “We appreciate you being a part of this program, and it’s not possible without the support of Bethpage Federal Credit Union. You know, they’ve been so supportive of small businesses around New York City and Long Island.”

“We’re talking about you guys here tonight, the many industries being recognized for Best of the City,” Suarez added. “This is truly an opportunity for us this evening to connect, and have the opportunity to work with you in your future endeavors and create some synergies. It’s really about how we can build new relationships with you.”

The festivities included a night filled with delectable cuisine and entertainment, featuring a captivating performance by the New York Studio of Irish Step Dance, the proud winners of the Best Dance School for Adults category. Attendees also had the opportunity to network and receive swag bags filled with diverse gifts.

The 2023 Bethpage Best of the City contest garnered an impressive 31,000 votes, spotlighting the finest businesses Manhattan has to offer.

Winners not only bask in the glory of victory but also gain exclusive rights to showcase the prestigious “Bethpage Best of the City” logo across various platforms, including plaques, banners, print and digital advertisements, social media, outdoor advertising and email signatures.

Aside from the tangible benefits, the accolade instills a profound sense of pride in the winning businesses. Looking ahead, nominations for the 2024 Bethpage Best of the City are now open, inviting everyone to participate in recognizing their favorite Manhattan businesses at bestofnewyorkcity.com.

A comprehensive list of this year’s and past years’ winners is available on the website for those eager to explore the best that Manhattan has to offer.