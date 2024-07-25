Harlem debuts new Sephora store, a first for the neighborhood

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A new Sephora store, known as a leading prestige beauty retailer, opened for business in Harlem on July 19 of this year.

The store is located on the 125th Street corridor between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. and Malcolm X Boulevards at the Urban Empowerment Center. Before, the closest Sephora stores to the communities residing above 100th streets were on the Upper East Side and Upper West Side.

The beauty retailer occupies 4,194 square feet of the mixed-use development designed to engage the Harlem community.

For neighbors, the beauty store has the National Urban League headquarters and the Civil Rights Museum.

As part of their opening celebration, the store hosted in-store experiences like meet and greets with founders of their beloved beauty brands, such as Danessa Myricks, Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye, Julian Addo, Malaika Jones and Chris Collins. Additional events consisted of braided style touch ups by the brand Pattern, textured hair consultations and limited-edition Ron Draper x Adwoa beauty tote bag and bottle signing by founders Chris Collins and Makaika Jones.

In addition, customers received special gifts from brands and special rewards bazaar redemption of exclusive Fenty Products.

As of July 19, the store is open to the public in its regular working hours featuring the established and new emerging brands.