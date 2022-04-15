Creators of the thriving Uptown Night to launch Harlem Bazaar this spring

The creators of the Uptown Night Market and the Bronx Night Market brings you their latest series, Harlem Bazaar, on May 20.

This monthly event will feature over 50 vendors ranging from unique clothing, hand-crafted jewelry, food, and more. The bazaar will take place every third Friday of the month, giving New Yorkers a chance to shop for a variety of unique goods and be a part of something bigger.

The purpose of this event series will be to support the great entrepreneurs of the boroughs and those micro-businesses by including fun and affordable experiences. Their goal is simple: they want all people – from all walks of life – to experience great food in a fun, engaging, and entertaining way.

Harlem Bazaar will also host live music performances, which will pull in those who live locally and travelers from areas like Washington Heights.

“The Harlem Bazaar idea started during the pandemic when we saw a 400% increase in applications from merch, arts & culture, fashion, and self-care-based businesses – mostly by women entrepreneurs.” Marco Shalma, the founder of Harlem Bazaar and CEO of MASC Hospitality Group, said. “The team and I knew that we couldn’t fit all these amazing creative businesses in our Uptown Night Market or Bronx Night Market, which are predominantly known to be foodie festivals. So when the state plaza – smackdown in the center of 125th – became an option, we all knew what we needed to do. This is going to be the biggest flex of creativity in NYC. Hands down.”

For more information, visit www.maschospitalitygroup.com or harlembazaar.com.