Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce to host free career fair as a part of Harlem Week

As a part of this year’s Harlem Week, the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce will host a Jobs and Career Fair in partnership with Festival of New York.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, job seekers can check out 40 businesses spanning the fields of health, technology, education, hospitality, construction, and government that are looking to fill over 250 roles. The event will also feature networking and professional development opportunities.

Those who attend the job fair can participate in workshops on resume writing, personal branding, and interview preparations, as well as get an inside look at the tourism and the service industry, technology and cybersecurity, and emerging industries such as recreational cannabis. Attendees can also take professional photos to ensure they have the necessary tools to build a strong portfolio.

This year’s confirmed participants include Athari Recruiting, Ben & Jerry’s, Carver Federal Savings Bank, Chase, City College of New York, Idealist, Indeed, Columbia University, HHM, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, LinkedIn, MTA, NYC & Company, NYC Administration for Children’s Services, Omni Hotels, among others.

The HARLEM WEEK Jobs & Career Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 a.m. at City College of New York’s Shepard Hall, located at 160 Convent Ave. It is free and open to jobseekers in the tri-state area. To register for the New York Jobs and Career Fair, visit GHCCJobsFair2022.eventbrite.com.