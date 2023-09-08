Leaders of Labor to be honored in Queens on Sept. 27

Schneps Media, publishers of amNY, Queens Courier, Times Ledger, Brooklyn Courier, the Long Island Press, Caribbean Life, Noticia and 75 other publications, is proud to bring together the most extraordinary men and women to connect, support one another, do business and build community.
100% of the evening’s raffle proceeds will support Paws of War.
2023 Leaders of Labor Honorees * list in formation
Vincent Alvarez, President of NYC Central Labor Council
Joseph Azzopardi, Business Manager, Secretary Treasurer Painters District Council #9
Tanya N. Blocker, Assistant General Counsel, US Director, UK Sr. Mgr., Employment & Labor, Privacy & Cybersecurity at National Grid
Michael Carrube, President of Subway-Surface Supervisors Assocation
Justin Chae, CEO of Olympus Public Affairs/Meridian Strategies
James Conigliaro, Independent Driving Guild
Peter Coradi, National Business Agent American at Postal Workers Union, AFL-CIO
Rebecca Damon, “Executive Director, New York Local, Labor Policy & International Affairs” SAG-AFTRA
Carmen De La Rosa, Councilmember, New York City Council
John Durso, President of L.I. Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO
Rafael Espinal, President of the Freelancers Union
Suren Gabriel, President of Gabriel Law
Pat Guidice, Local 1049
Tanya Hatcher, VP of communications-Nominated by Pres SSEU 371
Patrick Hendry, President of NYC PBA
Karen Ignagni, CEO of Emblem Health
Joey Jackson, Defense Attorney Joey Jackson Law, PLLC
Sonia Lawrence, Director at Large New York State Nurses Association
Andrew Levine, Partner Raphaelson & Levine Law Firm, P.C.
Justin Merk, Bethpage Federal Credit Union
Will Murphy, Union Member, Labor Law Attorney and Educator, Congressional Candidate Will Murphy for Congress
Neil Pellone, President of Westchester COBA
Howard Raphaelson, Partner at Raphaelson & Levine Law Firm, P.C.
Brendan Sexton, President of Independent Driving Guild
Brian Sullivan, President of Nassau County Correction Officers Benevolent Association