Leaders of Labor to be honored in Queens on Sept. 27

By Posted on
Group Photo 1
2022 Leaders of Labor
Photo: Ralph Depas
Leaders of Labor, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union and represented by MetroPlusHealth, honors members of the Labor Community and the organizations that support them.
 
On Wednesday, Sept. 27, the 2023 Leaders of Labor will be honored at the annual event where extraordinary individuals are recognized for their accomplishments and their commitment to Labor.  This event, which takes place at Terrace on the Park, will welcome over 300 people who will enjoy an ultimate networking and celebratory evening. 
 
The honorees selected are men and women across all Labor unions and across all organizations that support Labor unions who have made and continue to make a positive impact. 

Schneps Media, publishers of amNY, Queens Courier, Times Ledger, Brooklyn Courier, the Long Island Press, Caribbean Life, Noticia and 75 other publications, is proud to bring together the most extraordinary men and women to connect, support one another, do business and build community.

100% of the evening’s raffle proceeds will support Paws of War. 

2023 Leaders of Labor Honorees * list in formation

Vincent Alvarez, President of NYC Central Labor Council

Joseph Azzopardi, Business Manager, Secretary Treasurer Painters District Council #9

Tanya N. Blocker, Assistant General Counsel, US Director, UK Sr. Mgr., Employment & Labor, Privacy & Cybersecurity at National Grid

Michael Carrube, President of Subway-Surface Supervisors Assocation

Justin Chae, CEO of Olympus Public Affairs/Meridian Strategies

James Conigliaro, Independent Driving Guild

Peter Coradi, National Business Agent American at Postal Workers Union, AFL-CIO

Rebecca Damon, “Executive Director, New York Local, Labor Policy & International Affairs” SAG-AFTRA

Carmen De La Rosa, Councilmember, New York City Council

John Durso, President of L.I. Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO

Rafael Espinal, President of the Freelancers Union

Suren Gabriel, President of Gabriel Law

Pat Guidice, Local 1049

Tanya Hatcher, VP of communications-Nominated by Pres SSEU 371

Patrick Hendry, President of NYC PBA

Karen Ignagni, CEO of Emblem Health

Joey Jackson, Defense Attorney Joey Jackson Law, PLLC

Sonia Lawrence, Director at Large New York State Nurses Association

Andrew Levine, Partner Raphaelson & Levine Law Firm, P.C.

Justin Merk, Bethpage Federal Credit Union

Will Murphy, Union Member, Labor Law Attorney and Educator, Congressional Candidate Will Murphy for Congress

Neil Pellone, President of Westchester COBA

Howard Raphaelson, Partner at Raphaelson & Levine Law Firm, P.C.

Brendan Sexton, President of Independent Driving Guild

Brian Sullivan, President of Nassau County Correction Officers Benevolent Association

