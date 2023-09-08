Leaders of Labor to be honored in Queens on Sept. 27

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, the 2023 Leaders of Labor will be honored at the annual event where extraordinary individuals are recognized for their accomplishments and their commitment to Labor. This event, which takes place at Terrace on the Park, will welcome over 300 people who will enjoy an ultimate networking and celebratory evening.



The honorees selected are men and women across all Labor unions and across all organizations that support Labor unions who have made and continue to make a positive impact.

