Make yourself ‘At Home with amNewYork Metro’ | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Welcome home! We’ve launched a new home improvement and real estate section, “At Home with amNewYork Metro,” a monthly look at living across the five boroughs.

Each month, we’ll examine some of the latest topics and trends affecting how you live in the greatest city in the world, and how to keep your home or apartment modern and looking its very best.

We’ll explore the real estate market in New York — certainly a hot topic during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond it. Where can renters and home buyers find bargains? Are prices tanking or surging upward? How will it affect our overall economy? These are just some of the questions we’ll answer.

If you’re looking to update your home, or to make necessary repairs, we can help. Our Home Pros program will provide tips and highlight some of the best services available in the city to meet your needs.

Our “At Home with amNewYork Metro” will also feature some great real estate and home stories from our sister publications at Schneps Media, including Brownstoner, the quarterly magazine and 24-hour online source for Brooklyn real estate.

As always, we’re interested in what you think and what topics we should cover in this new monthly venture. Feel free to drop us a line at robb@amny.com to let us know what you think!

Take a look at the first section in our digital edition. The next “At Home with amNewYork Metro” section runs on Wednesday, April 21.

Happy reading! Make yourself ‘At Home!’