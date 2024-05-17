Mayor Adams celebrates Power Women 30th Anniversary at Gracie Mansion

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

On Tuesday, May 14th Mayor Eric Adams, the Gracie Mansion Conservancy, Rosanna Scotto and Victoria Schneps celebrated 30 years of Schneps Media’s Power Women.

For 30 years Schneps Media has honored top women in business for their contributions to business and their communities. Begun in Queens, the Power Women events are now celebrated in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Long Island, The East End and Palm Beach, Florida.

The evening honored women with a special Power Woman of Grace designation. The honorees were Power Women Leah Rambo, Megan Ryan and Jean Shafiroff and AAPI month honorees Meera T Ghandi, So-Chung Shinn and Helen Nguyen.

Rosanna Scotto, a Power Woman in her own right, was the mistress of ceremonies. Commissioner Laurie Cumbo passionately spoke to the attendees which included Power Women and other business leaders. Her message was clear about the importance of strong women in New York and how Mayor Adams has been a leader in appointing strong women to powerful positions in the city.

Mayor Adams echoed her remarks about the need for strong women in NY as the leader of the world. He credited his own mother’s strength for leading his charge to ensure that women have meaningful seats at the most critical tables. “We must take the broken glass from the ceiling and dispose of it so never to be built again.”

Rebecca Seawright, a Power Woman ICON, shared her joy to be amongst women who, like herself, are making their impact known.

The evening concluded with networking, cocktails and hor d’oeuvres throughout the grand rooms of Gracie Mansion. All proceeds for the event went to the Gracie Mansion Conservancy.

For more information on Power Women events please visit SchnepsEvents.com.