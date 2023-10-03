Leaders of Labor celebrated at Terrace on the Park

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Hundreds of supporters cheered while the 2023 honorees were celebrated at the Leaders of Labor Presented by MetroPlusHealth & Bethpage Federal Credit Union.

The individuals selected as Leaders of Labor are members of the Labor community and a part of the organizations that support them. The event took place on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Terrace on the Park.

“Thank you Schneps Media for bringing MetroPlusHealth and representatives of the labor unions together during the Leaders of Labor event. We are thrilled to be part of an event that recognizes and honors the hard work that keeps our great city moving.” said Lila Benayoun, Chief Operating Officer, MetroPlusHealth.

The event was hosted by Schneps Media, publishers of the amNewYork Metro, PoliticsNY, Brooklyn Courier, The Bronx Times, Queens Courier, Times Ledger Group, El Correo, Caribbean Life, the Long Island Press and Noticia. Schneps Media is proud to bring together the most extraordinary Labor members to connect, support one another, do business and build community.

“We are grateful to have sponsored such a meaningful event honoring all the incredible work these leaders of labor do for their members and communities. Bethpage proudly serves many Unions throughout the five boroughs, and we are thankful to work alongside such remarkable individuals. We are thrilled to have finally expanded into Queens with the opening of our Sunnyside branch and look forward to opening two additional branches in Forest Hills and Ozone Park in the coming months”. aid, Kevin McKenna, AVP of Business Development Bethpage Federal Credit Union.

In addition to being the ultimate networking and joyful celebration, the event also supported an important cause. 100% of the event’s raffle proceeds was donated to Paws of War.

Honorees:

Fahd Ahmed, Executive Director, DRUM – Desis Rising Up & Moving

Luis Alzate, President-to Be awarded by Mark Henry Grand Marshall of parade Local 1056 Transit

Tanya N. Blocker, Assistant General Counsel, US Director, UK Sr. Mgr., Employment & Labor, Privacy & Cybersecurity, National Grid

Michael Carrube, President, Subway-Surface Supervisors Association

Justin Chae, CEO of Olympus Public, Affairs/Meridian Strategies

James Conigliaro, Founder & Labor Lawyer, Independent Driving Guild

Brendan Sexton, President, Independent Driving Guild

Peter Coradi, National Business Agent, American Postal Workers Union, AFL-CIO

Rebecca Damon, Executive Director, New York Local Labor Policy & International Affairs, SAG-AFTRA

Carmen De La Rosa, Councilmember New York City Council

John Durso, President, L.I. Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO

Rafael Espinal, Executive Director Freelancers Union

Corey Flick, Attorney, Raphaelson & Levine Law Firm, P.C.

Howard Raphaelson, Partner, Attorney, Raphaelson & Levine Law Firm, P.C.

Suren Gabriel, President Gabriel Law, Ligia Guallpa, Executive Director Worker’s Justice Project

Pat Guidice, Business Manager, IBEW Local 1049 & Chair of IBEW Utility Council Local 1049

Tanya Hatcher, Vice President for Publicity and Community Relations, SSEU 371

Patrick Hendry, President, NYC PBA

Karen Ignagni, CEO, EmblemHealth

Joey Jackson, Defense Attorney, Joey Jackson Law, PLLC

Mike Keogh, Partner, Bolton-St. Johns

Daniel Kroop, President, Association of Legislative Employees

Sonia Lawrence, Director at Large, New York State Nurses Association

William Lynn, Business Manager, Local 30

Tara Martin, Managing Director, Mercury Public Affairs

Justin Merk, Business Development Relationship Manager, Bethpage Federal Credit Union

Will Murphy, Union Member, Labor Law Attorney and Educator, Congressional Candidate Will Murphy for Congress

Neil Pellone,President, Westchester COBA

Brian Sullivan, President, Nassau County Correction Officers Benevolent Association

Michelle Zettergren, President, Labor and Public Sector, Magnacare

For information about the honorees visit LeadersofLaborNY.com. For future Schneps Events, tickets and sponsorships please reach out to Toni Cimino, Director of Events at [email protected]