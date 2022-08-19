The popular independent book store McNally Jackson is opening a new flagship storefront in Rockefeller Center, Tishman Speyer announced Thursday.

The new space, located at 1 Rockefeller Plaza, will occupy approximately 7,000 square feet and is expected to open in winter 2022. This will be the fifth McNally Jackson location in New York City, with other stores in Downtown Brooklyn, Soho, Williamsburg, and Seaport.

Originally founded in 2004 by Sarah McNally, the indie book store quickly became a staple in the Big Apple’s literary scene. Each store offers a wide selection of books and merchandise to choose from, ensuring that there’s something for every reader to enjoy.

The addition of McNally Jackson adds to Rockefeller Center’s list of retailers and comes on the heals of the push to revitalize the area as a gathering space for New Yorkers. Some of the latest retail additions to the plaza include Brooklyn-based record shop Rough Trade, clothing/paper flower shop Lingua Franca and Afro-centric shoe and accessories designer Armando Cabral.

For more information about McNally Jackson or to shop online, visit mcnallyjackson.com.