New umbrella-sharing stations keeps Manhattanites from getting caught in the rain

Never get caught in the rain ever again if you find yourself without an umbrella in Manhattan.

Rentbrella has installed over 35 umbrella-sharing stations in various high-traffic areas throughout Manhattan. Each station allows a user to have access to the umbrella sharing for a free 24-hour period when bad weather strikes.

Rentbrella originally launched in 2018 in Brazil and there are currently over 400 locations and 40,000 umbrellas in high-traffic areas across São Paulo.

“In Brazil, 98% of Rentbrella usage is completely free, and we hope to see the same with our New York launch. Our goal is to make life easier for people across the city and not to have to worry about the weather. We are happy to offer this free service to users and bridge a relationship between them and our partners,” said Freddy Marcos, Co-Founder of Rentbrella.

Each umbrella available for umbrella sharing is made specifically with New York’s climate in mind and are both sun and rain resistant. The umbrellas are made of recycled PET bottles and the state-of-the-art hydrophobic material features UV protection capabilities and are made from fiberglass which provides extra shielding from strong winds.

Once users are done using the umbrellas, they can be returned at a Rentbrella location. After the 24-hour free period, it costs the user $2 per day for the second and third days, but if the user fails to return it after day three or wishes to purchase the umbrella, they will be charged a one-time fee of $16.

Some of the Manhattan Rentbrella locations include Wework, Braun Management, Moinian Group, Tishman Speyer, Beacon Capital, Chetrit Group, Meringoff Properties and Feldman Realty Group, and Rentbrella plans to expand to over 300 locations this year. The Rentbrella app tells users where the nearest location is to them.

To learn more and start sharing with Rentbrella, visit www.rentbrella.com and download the app, available on the App Store and Google Play.