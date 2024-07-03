Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Rothy’s launches the first-ever streetside refill station as part of their opening day celebration, to encourage New Yorkers to make a switch from single-use plastic bottles to reusable ones.

Earlier this year, Councilman Bottcher proposed a solution to retrofit fire hydrants into water fountains.

“We need to make it more convenient. And I have seen that there were other cities that have retrofitted fire hydrants into drinking fountains, Montreal, other cities around the world. We should be doing that here in New York City also,” said Bottcher to amNY Metro at the time.

Rothy’s pilot program will debut at the brand’s new 5th Avenue retail location (134 5th Ave.) from July 12 to July 14, hoping to be the first of many throughout the city and eventually expand to other cities around the country.

Additionally, on Rothy’s inauguration day, the brand will host a “bottle swap” event. On July 12 and 13, starting at 10 p.m. until supplies last, in exchange for used plastic bottles brought in for recycling will be swapped out for 250 free Hydro Flask bottles.

As part of the opening day celebration, guests will also be treated to shaved Italian ice from noon to 4 p.m.