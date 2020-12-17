WEBINAR: University-based retirement living coming to Westchester County | amNewYork

Quantcast
WEBINAR: University-based retirement living coming to Westchester County

Thinking about retirement? Learn about the synergy of retiring on a college campus.

Professionals from Broadview at Purchase College will outline the many benefits of repositioning your post-career chapter against the backdrop of a thriving academic environment in the latest Schneps Media Webinar. Viewers will discover the amenities, services and financial structure of retirement community living and hear expert advice on choosing the perfect fit.

Speakers will include Ashley Wade, Director of Marking at Broadview Senior Living; Amy Post, Residency Counselor at Broadview Senior Living; and Tina Rao Witthoefft, Residency Counselor at Broadview Senior Living.

The webinar will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21. Space is limited. REGISTER HERE

