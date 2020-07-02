7-Eleven cancels Free Slurpee Day due to COVID-19

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY FANNI FRANKL

Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven, held annually on July 11, has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

This company said it would be difficult to maintain social distancing protocols with the crowds that turn out for the popular event.

“For nearly two decades, July 11th has been the busiest day of the year for 7‑Eleven stores as millions of customers visit us to kick off summer with their favorite frozen drink,” said Marissa Jarratt, the company’s chief marketing officer. “But this year, we have to make changes for the greater good.”

Some of the busiest 7-Elevens in the nation are on Long Island and the region’s stores also sell more coffee than any other 7-Elevens in the country, according to the company.

Instead of in-store giveaways, the convenience store plans to donate one million meals to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country.

“Gathering 9 million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn’t feel right,” Jarratt said. “But I am heartened that we now have the opportunity to help the communities and neighborhoods that have been the lifeline of our business since 1927.”

The chain also stated that they will still be giving away a free Slurpee drink coupon through their 7-Eleven loyalty rewards app that can be redeemable throughout the month.

7-Eleven, like many other retailers, has enhanced its standards and procedures for hygiene, hand washing, sanitation, food handling, and preparation in stores, including increased frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces.

All store associates are encouraged to wear masks and gloves when serving customers. Customers now have access to disposable gloves, tissues, and sanitizer stations while shopping in stores.

This story first appeared on longislandpress.com.