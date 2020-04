Dozens of health care workers, doctors, nurses, and numerous other hospital workers gathered outside the emergency room of Brooklyn Hospital to watch the spectacle. The hospital had been having up to 10 deaths a day just from COVID-19, and like many hospitals, was overwhelmed by the numbers of patients and deaths.

It’s a warm feeling to see that the governing bodies took the time out to put this together to have some of our elites fly around and remind us that they are there for us,” said Carl Moore an emergency room triage nurse. “It’s a beautiful thing.”‘

Normally, Moore and his fellow health care workers would’ve been too busy to watch the air show. He said the workload has come down “significantly,” and he was encouraged to see fewer people suffering.

Dr. Adeanke Adebayo, an emergency room physician at Brooklyn Hospital, said “it makes us feel like heroes.”

“This is amazing, it’s indeed an honor,” Dr. Adebayo said. “I think this boosts the morale society is recognizing the hard work we are doing continuously. It makes us work even harder for our patients.”

Bruce Hamilton, a pharmacist with Brooklyn Hospital, said seeing the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds, “makes you proud you are doing something good.”

“Its good to see that we’re recognized, and we do appreciate it,” Hamilton said. “People came out and wanted to see it. I’ve always enjoyed the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds no matter the venue so for them to come out and show us support, not just Brooklyn Hospital, but for all health care workers throughout New York, it really helps us.”

Just after the planes flew by, Moore and his fellow health care professionals had a patient come in with breathing issues – triage in a protected tent. Their work was far from over, he said.