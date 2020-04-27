Cops searching for bigot who broken a woman’s phone after making racist statements in Queens

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a bigot who broke a woman’s phone after making racist statements towards her in Queens.

Police say that at 11:45 a.m. on April 26, a 36-year-old woman was in the vicinity of Wetherole Street and 66th Avenue in Rego Park when an unknown man began to make coronavirus-related anti-Asian statements to her. When the victim tried to take a photo of the suspect, he slapped the phone out of her hand, causing it to shatter on the pavement.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot westbound on Wetherole Street. The 112th Precinct stated on Twitter that the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man with a salt and pepper beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, a white hooded sweater, white sweatpants and white sneakers.