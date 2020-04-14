Coronavirus count: reports say NYC death count breaks 10,000

The number of coronavirus-related deaths continues to climb in New York City.

According to the Department of Health, as of 4:30 p.m. on April 14 New York City has a total of 107,263 COVID-19 cases. While the DOH is currently reporting 6,589 fatalities in New York City, a report from the New York Times indicated that the city has had over 10,000 COVID-19-related deaths.

According to the New York Times report, the additional patients are presumed to have died of coronavirus, however these patients were not tested.

Queens continues to lead the way with 33,616 total coronavirus cases and 2,105 deaths, as of 4:30 p.m. on April 14. Brooklyn is second with 28,183 cases and 1,869 deaths, followed by the Bronx with 23,426 cases and 1,512 deaths.

Manhattan currently has 13,740 reported cases of coronavirus and 756 deaths, followed by Staten Island with 8,236 cases and 345 deaths.

Of the 107,263 cases of coronavirus, an estimated 29,511 of them have been hospitalized, according to the DOH.