MetLife Foundation to donate $25 million to COVID-19 response

BY BETH DEDMAN

MetLife Foundation is donating $25 million to help communities meet needs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant funding from MetLife Foundation will address both short and long term relief efforts by helping people meet emergency needs, such as food, healthcare, childcare and direct financial support.

“Supporting and protecting people is at the core of who we are and what MetLife stands for – in our business and in the Foundation’s giving,” said Michel Khalaf, MetLife President and CEO. “MetLife Foundation is directing its resources to those most impacted by coronavirus. The communities where we work and live have never needed our support more, and we’re going to do everything we can to help.”

MetLife Foundation has already pledged $4 million to relief efforts in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the United States. They are donating $1 million to U.S. food banks to help them deal with increased demand.

The foundation will also help low-income people and small businesses build financial health, helping them to respond quickly to emerging needs.

As the situation develops, the MetLife Foundation will keep an eye out for opportunities to deploy the remaining funds where they can make the biggest difference in helping people recover from the pandemic.

More information about MetLife Foundation is available at metlife.org.