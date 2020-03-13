New drive-trough coronavirus testing facility opens in New Rochelle

The state’s first drive-through COVID-19 mobile testing unit has officially opened in New Rochelle, the governor announced Friday.

The new testing center, located at Glen Island Park, will serve all parts of Westchester County and will test up to 200 people today. This number will grow to up to 500 people per day in the coming days.

“The single most important thing we can do to combat and contain the novel coronavirus is test for it, and while the federal government was caught flatfooted in the midst of this crisis, New York has stepped up to fill in the gaps and ramp up testing capacity,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re partnering with Northwell and BioReference to run the state’s first drive-through testing facility and ensure the highest-risk population gets the tests they need to help us contain and combat this pandemic – in an efficient, safe, smart way.”

The new drive-through testing facility is the latest in Governor Cuomo’s efforts to increase coronavirus testing in New York State. In addition to contracting 28 private labs to help with testing, the state is partnering with BioReference Laboratories to run an additional 5,000 tests per day – five times the state’s target goal when this outbreak first came to New York.

“As we run our own tests and test more people, the number of people that we find with the virus is going to keep going up, but New Yorkers should continue to remain calm and remember that the more positive tests we find, the more we can limit the virus and reduce its spread.” said Cuomo.

The mobile testing center is prioritizing tests for individuals that are part of the highest risk population. New Rochelle residents who would like to be tested can make an appointment by calling 888-364-3065.