CoronavirusNews

New York City indoor pools will reopen at 33% capacity at end of September

Alejandra O'Connell-Domenech
September 18, 2020
At 120 feet long, the pool at the Asser Levy Rec Center offers a lot of space to stretch out and get your laps in -- if you get there early. It's typically a clean pool with warm water and on hot days, it can become a bit crowded. The Rec Center also has an indoor pool that you can take advantage of as well. Pictured, Jayden Martinez, 7, of Brooklyn, jumps into the pool. (390 Asser Levy Pl.) Photo Credit: Vincent Barone

Swimming at recreation centers and gyms is the newest indoor activity set to return to New York City. 

Indoor swimming pools, which have been closed since March 16, will reopen at 33%  capacity on Sept. 30, officials announced on Friday. The return of indoor pools comes as the city continues to report low levels of COVID-19 transmission. 

Only 0.63% of New Yorkers receiving COVID-19 tests tested positive for the virus according to the city’s seven day rolling average on Sept. 15, City Hall reported on Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 cases, according to the seven-day average, was 285 on Tuesday. 

“Swimming pools are a community anchor, an exercise center, and an oasis in their neighborhoods—both literally and figuratively,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. ” New Yorkers have worked hard to fight back COVID-19. As transmission rates remain low, we’re proud to offer more ways to slowly return to business as usual.”

Standard Department of Health and Mental Hygiene inspections will continue to promote compliance with all New York State regulations. New Yorkers who see crowding or other unsafe conditions in indoor swimming pools are urged to report to 311.

