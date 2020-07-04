New York’s COVID-19 numbers holding steady as virus explodes nationwide

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

More than 700 residents of New York state tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, including 368 in New York City, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The daily report from the governor’s office shows that the virus spread continues but at a far lower rate than most states across the U.S.

Approximately 62,403 COVID-19 tests were conducted Friday in New York state, with 726 positive results found, or 1.2% of the testing rate. The state reported 844 people hospitalized and 63 newly admitted patients.

The number of COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care grew by just two from Thursday’s total, to 190. An additional 83 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, New York state recorded 11 new COVID-19 related deaths Friday, bringing the total death toll since March 1 to 24,896.

In New York City, approximately 368 out of the 26,980 tests administered on July 3 came back positive for COVID-19, for a 1.4% positive rate.

“New Yorkers bent the curve of this deadly virus by being smart and taking proper precautions throughout this pandemic, and that’s reflected in yesterday’s low hospitalizations and rate of positive tests,” Cuomo said. “However, our actions today determine our numbers tomorrow, and as we move through this holiday weekend, I strongly urge everyone to closely follow state guidance on safe practices and local governments to enforce that guidance. Being New York tough means being New York smart: wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.”