Ample Hills factory and museum opens in Red Hook, Brooklyn

Ample Hills is expanding. And to keep up with that demand, the local ice cream company has a new production facility in Red Hook. The factory does more than churn out flavors like Cotton Candy and Butter Pecan, however: In addition to a scoop shop that opened earlier in July, there's a museum that opened to the public on Thursday. Take a peak inside.