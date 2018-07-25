Eat and Drink Ample Hills factory and museum opens in Red Hook, Brooklyn Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Ample Hills is expanding. And to keep up with that demand, the local ice cream company has a new production facility in Red Hook. The factory does more than churn out flavors like Cotton Candy and Butter Pecan, however: In addition to a scoop shop that opened earlier in July, there's a museum that opened to the public on Thursday. Take a peak inside. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.