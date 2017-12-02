Calling all Grinches.

A pop-up bar in revolt against stereotypical holiday cheer is serving up seasonal cocktails with names like Gingerbread Guts and hosting activities like naughty caroling on the Lower East Side through Dec. 10.

Jingle Hell’s characterizes itself as an “anti-holiday bar” and a “protest against the annual insanity known as the holidays.”

But the website for the pop-up annexing the SKiNnY Bar & Lounge at 174 Orchard St. doesn’t mask its ulterior motive: “shameless promotion” for a new SYFY TV show starring Christopher Meloni as a drunken ex-cop-turned-hit man and Patton Oswalt as a tiny, imaginary blue pegasus named Happy. It's all set in a shady version of New York City during this time of year, and we'll bet you can picture that universe without watching one episode of “Happy!” Just think of sparkly tinsel cluttering every store window, Bing Crosby's saccharine “White Christmas” playing on repeat at the supermarket, drunken Santas roaming city streets...

If you despise all of the above, meet your Scrooge soulmates at Jingle Hell’s for cocktails (a.k.a “holly jolly coping mechanisms”), photo-ops with a “very bad Santa” and games like “Humbug Trivia” and “Ho Ho Bingo.”

Here's what you'll find at the bar offering an ironic refuge from Santicon and all things holiday-related: