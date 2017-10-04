You’re going to need a nap after this.

A sour cream and onion doughnut grilled cheese sandwich, served with a bowl of potato soup, made its carb-tastic debut at a New York City gastropub mini-chain on Monday, Sept. 25.

The grilled sandwich — available at Clinton Hall’s two Manhattan locations and its Bronx outpost — features a savory, sour cream-glazed and scallion-filled doughnut, sliced and stuffed with sharp cheddar cheese. It arrives at your table suspended from a banana hook over a pot of potato soup.

The $15 sandwich and soup combo is a collaboration between Clinton Hall chef Darryl Harmon and Max Santiago, the executive pastry chef at Sugar Factory Artisanal Donuts and Coffee Bar.

Clinton Hall had already offered a $14 doughnut grilled cheese sandwich, which comes with a plain glazed doughnut, mozzarella cheese and a cup of tomato soup.

What Sugar Factory’s doughnut and coffee bar brings to the mix is an embellished pastry. The sweet shop, launched inside Sugar Factory’s Upper West Side restaurant in July, is a new concept for the chain that boasts of being the “most Instagrammed” in the United States and a magnet for celebrities like the Kardashians.