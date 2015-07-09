Williamsburg is getting a Dairy Queen with a drive-thru

Remember when people actually wanted to live here?

Williamsburg’s cool-ness factor has officially frozen over.

Brooklyn’s first Dairy Queen plans to open at 27 Graham Ave., according to DQ’s website.

No official opening date is listed but “coming soon!” leads us to believe we’ll be enjoying cookie dough blizzards in McCarren Park before it gets too cold out.

The new DQ Chill & Grill — yes, you can enjoy hot dogs alongside your swirl of soft serve, will also feature a drive-thru, for all you North Brooklyn residents with cars.

Don’t expect to swing through in a midnight Uber though, posted hours are 10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. on week nights and until 11 p.m. on weekends.

First came Dunkin Donuts right off the Bedford L, then Starbucks just a block away and now Dairy Queen? Welcome to suburbia, Williamsburg.

Just don’t forget to stop at the Wythe Ave. J. Crew on your way to the soon-to-open Whole Foods.

Manhattan’s first Dairy Queen opened last summer on 14th Street.