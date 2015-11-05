Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
Eat and Drink

Eataly opening at 4 World Trade Center in 2016, reports say

Melissa Kravitz
November 5, 2015
1 min read

Wall Streeters may soon have a delicious option nearby.

It looks as if the World Trade Center will be embracing the Italian part of the world a little bit more.

Eataly will be opening a second New York Italian food emporium at 4 World Trade Center this spring, DNAinfo reported Thursday

“We’ve had some hurdles to work through,” Eataly’s construction manager, Caolan Sleeper, told DNAinfo of the 41,000-square-foot project. 

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that many of the businesses planning to open at the new luxury mall at 4 WTC — including Eataly, Kate Spade, Apple and many more — were experiencing setbacks due to water leakage. 

Eataly declined to comment on the 4 WTC project except to say in an email, that “we can’t confirm the opening date as of now.” DNAinfo reported the opening date as “anticipated” for April 14.

Melissa Kravitz

View all posts

You may also like