Eataly opening at 4 World Trade Center in 2016, reports say

It looks as if the World Trade Center will be embracing the Italian part of the world a little bit more.

Eataly will be opening a second New York Italian food emporium at 4 World Trade Center this spring, DNAinfo reported Thursday.

“We’ve had some hurdles to work through,” Eataly’s construction manager, Caolan Sleeper, told DNAinfo of the 41,000-square-foot project.

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that many of the businesses planning to open at the new luxury mall at 4 WTC — including Eataly, Kate Spade, Apple and many more — were experiencing setbacks due to water leakage.

Eataly declined to comment on the 4 WTC project except to say in an email, that “we can’t confirm the opening date as of now.” DNAinfo reported the opening date as “anticipated” for April 14.