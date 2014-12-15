Balaboosta’s Carrot-Sweet Potato Latkes

Ingredients:
1 cup grated potato
1 cup grated yams
1 cup grated carrot
1 ½ cups grated onion,
½ cup grated granny smith apple
1 egg
1 tablespoon chopped thyme leaves
4 tablespoons AP flour
1 tablsepoon salt
1 pinch of freshly ground black pepper
1 pinch sugar
canola oil
Method:
Mix all of the above ingredients together in a mixing bowl. Heat up a sauté pan with ½” of oil. When the oil is hot (around 370 degrees F) create 2” patties from the mixture and fry on both sides until they are golden brown.
For the Yogurt Sauce:
Simply mix chopped preserved lemons with enough honey to balance out the bitterness. Gently mix in plain yogurt until you have a homogenous mixture. You can add a pinch of turmeric for color if you wish. Season with salt and pepper. Dollop on your lovely little latkes and let the holiday feasting begin!
Makes 10-12 latkes