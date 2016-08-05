Francois Payard resigns: Bakery and FP Patisserie to remain open

Pastry chef Francois Payard tweeted his resignation on Aug. 4, 2016, from New York City bakeries that bear his name. This photo was shot on April 29, 2016. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Nelson Almeida

The French pastry chef Francois Payard took to Twitter on Thursday to announce his resignation from the New York City bakeries where he served as executive pastry chef.

“It is with a heavy heart that I report my resignation as executive pastry chef at Francois Payard Bakery and FP Patisserie,” he tweeted.

“After six years of service, I wish my colleagues the best, and will miss seeing you all each and every day,” the next tweet read.

A media representative said details on the future operations of the bakeries were still being worked out, but that they would all remain open.

Payard opened Francois Payard Bakery in 2010 after operating a restaurant of his own for 12 years on the Upper East Side. There are now seven bakeries under the Payard umbrella in NYC, Las Vegas and Japan. His first job in New York City was as pastry chef at Le Bernardin.

There is no word yet on why Payard is leaving, but Eater notes a partner in Payard bakeries is the Marlon Abela Restaurant Corp., which is currently involved in a bankruptcy case at the midtown restaurant A Voce Columbus.