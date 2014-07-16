Caffeinate for free on Thursday with Oren’s Daily Roast

If New Yorkers like anything more than caffeine, we’d like to know about it. (Maybe free coffee?) On Thursday, from 9 – 11 a.m., Oren’s Daily Roast, one of NYC’s premiere coffee roasters, will be giving New Yorkers free iced or hot coffee in honor of USA Networks’s new original drama series, Rush.

Whether you’re rushing to the office or just rushing to catch some free sips, stop by one (or all, if you’re up for the challenge) of Oren’s nine Manhattan locations for your free cup of joe.

Bonus: if you’re in need of an evening boost, get your rush at Grand Central Market (in Grand Central Terminal) with complimentary chocolate covered espresso beans available from 5 – 6 p.m.

Participating Oren’s Daily Roast locations include:

· 1440 Broadway (between 40th & 41st Streets)

· 1144 Lexington Avenue (between 79th & 80th Streets)

· 135 William Street (at Fulton Street)

· 1574 First Avenue (between 81st & 82nd Streets)

· 830 Third Avenue (at 51st Street)

· 2303 Broadway (between 83rd & 84th Streets)

· 985 Lexington Avenue (between 71st St. & Lexington Ave.)

· 2882 Broadway (between 112th & 113th Streets)

· 29 Waverly Place (between University & Greene Streets)