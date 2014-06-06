Free donuts on National Donut Day: Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’ Donuts and Entenmann’s

National Donut Day is Friday, which means not only do you have an excuse to indulge in the treat– you can also score one for free. Actually, depending on how much time you have to trek around the city to donut shops, you could eat a free donut for each meal of the day. Go big or go home, right?

KRISPY KREME

The deal: Enjoy one free donut of your choice, all day, while supplies last.

Try: While original glazed remains a fan favorite, sweet new flavors include brownie batter and birthday cake batter donuts.

Where: 2 Pennsylvania Plaza, inside Penn Station, upstairs Amtrak level; 212-695-0428, krispykreme.com

DUNKIN’ DONUTS

The deal: Get a free donut of your choice with any drink purchase, all day, while supplies last.

Try: Dunkin’ just introduced the new blueberry cobbler donut, with an iced, coffee cake topping and blueberry filling.

Where: There are Dunkin’ Donuts locations in all five boroughs. Find the one nearest you at dunkindonuts.com

ENTENMANN’S

The deal: Get a free donut and coffee from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and enter to win free donuts for a year, among other prizes.

Try: You can’t go wrong with a classic, chocolate frosted Entenmann’s donut, but for something new, give the red velvet donut a try.

Where: Entenmann’s truck and tent at Madison Square Park, 23rd Street and Madison Avenue. Can’t make it to Manhattan? Enter to win free donuts at entenmanns.com

DOUGHNUT PLANT

The deal: Get one free carnival sprinkles mini cake doughnut with every purchase, while supplies last.

Try: Since you have to buy one to get a free donut anyway, try the crème brûlée, one of amNewYork’s favorites. It’s small enough that you’ll be able to eat two!

Where: 379 Grand St., Lower East Side and 220 W. 23rd St., Chelsea; doughnutplant.com

TIM HORTONS

The deal: Get a free donut with any purchase, while supplies last.

Try: New for summer, enjoy a frozen hot chocolate with your complimentary donut. Or, spread the donut love and add their version of munchkins, “Timbits,” to your order, which now come in birthday cake and strawberry glazed.

Where: Tim Hortons has locations throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn. To find the one nearest you, visit timhortons.com.