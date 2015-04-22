Free English Muffin egg sandwiches for Thomas’ 135th anniversary Thursday

Celebrities with the first or last name Thomas will hand out free breakfast sandwiches!

Happy 135th birthday to the Nooks and Crannies.

We love English Muffins – especially Thomas’ because founder Samuel Bath Thomas’ first bakery was in New York City! To celebrate the anniversary of the muffin, Thomas’ will be giving out free egg sandwiches from the site of the “Muffin House” bakery, (now apartments) at 337 W. 20th St.

The brand has tapped celebrities with “Thomas” in their name to hand out the sandwiches, which will be available from 6 a.m. to 12 noon. They include: Philip Michael Thomas (Tubbs from “Miami Vice”); Richard Thomas (John Boy Walton from “The Waltons,” Frank Gaad on “The Americans”); Larry Thomas (a/k/a The Soup Nazi from “Seinfeld”); Thomas Ian Nicholas (star of “Rookie of the Year” and Kevin from “American Pie”); U.S. Olympic figure skater Debi Thomas and Sean Patrick Thomas (Derek from “Save The Last Dance”).

There will also be a giant cake, shaped like an English Muffin. Of course!