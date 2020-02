Here’s where to get a free Slurpee.

Here’s to holidays that you didn’t know existed!

Today is July 11, i.e. 7-11. The 7-Eleven convenience store franchise, home to the ever-amazing Slurpee, has given us reason to celebrate this non-holiday: free Slurpees.

Yes, at participating locations, you can get a free small Slurpee anytime today from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Here are the NYC 7-Eleven locations. Call ahead to make sure they are participating!