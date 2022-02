Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Here’s to holidays that you didn’t know existed!

Today is July 11, i.e. 7-11. The 7-Eleven convenience store franchise, home to the ever-amazing Slurpee, has given us reason to celebrate this non-holiday: free Slurpees.

Yes, at participating locations, you can get a free small Slurpee anytime today from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Here are the NYC 7-Eleven locations. Call ahead to make sure they are participating!