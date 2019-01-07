Where to buy Girl Scout cookies in NYC

Just when you thought your diet plans were back on track. . .

Say goodbye to the holiday season and hello to Girl Scout cookie season.

Just when you thought your diet plans were back on track, the Girls Scouts’ national cookie sale launched last week.

Here are three ways to get your Girl Scout cookie fix in New York City.

Download the free Girl Scout Cookie Finder app

The app (available for iOS and Android) helps you find the nearest cookie booth and provides dates and times of availability.

Find the booth that’s closest to you online

The Girl Scouts has a “Find Cookies” widget on its website that sniffs out the booth closest to you based on the ZIP code you enter.

Order from a Girl Scout online

The nonprofit has set up an online platform for individual Girl Scouts to sell their goods. If you know a Girl Scout that you want to buy cookies from, tell her you’re interested in making the purchase online through the Digital Cookie platform.