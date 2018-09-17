Grand Central Terminal to mark 20 years of retail with 1998 throwback prices

The terminal’s renovation as a dining and retail hub will be celebrated on Oct. 1.

Grand Central is throwing it back to the ’90s for a day.

To celebrate 20 years of shopping, dining and travel destinations under its iconic roof, select shops and restaurants will offer customers 1998 pricing on items all day Oct. 1.

A photo installation, “Details & Light: Historical Photographs of Grand Central Terminal” will be on display at Café Grumpy through Oct. 15, highlighting the terminal’s reconstruction 20 years ago.

The renovations have made Grand Central what commuters see today — with a constellation ceiling and the building’s marble, a new main concourse east stairwell, and the inclusion of restaurants, food vendors and shops.

Metro-North president Catherine Rinaldi said in a release that the restoration of the terminal returned it to its “original grandeur and (reaffirmed) its importance as a world class transportation hub and iconic landmark.”

“The transformation not only made commuting a safer and more enjoyable experience for our customers, it signaled a vote of confidence that we would reinvest in our infrastructure, as a fundamental bedrock of our region’s economy,” Rinaldi said. “The restoration has had tremendous lasting benefits. With its premier shops, restaurants, and events, Grand Central Terminal today is more than a first-class transportation hub, it is an iconic destination that attracts visitors from around the globe. Metro-North Railroad is proud to be the steward for this historic landmark.”

Oct. 1 caps off a summer of celebration for the terminal. Live music will be provided from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., by MTA Music, which will cover 90s music.

Giveaways such as special edition Grand Central-themed Rubik’s Cubes, which were popular in the 80s and 90s, will be distributed around the terminal.

Participating restaurants and shops such as Grand Central Oyster Bar, Doughnut Plant, The Campbell, Café Grumpy, and Li-Lac Chocolates, are selling items priced at what they would have been in 1998, which is close to a 35-percent discount.

Click here for a full list of 1998 pricing.