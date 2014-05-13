Haagen-Dazs free cone day: NYC locations, new flavors

As temperatures rise, we’ve got ice cream on the brain, and there’s no place more decadent to indulge in a scoop than Haagen-Dazs.
Tuesday, May 13 is free cone day from 4 to 8 p.m., and customers who stop by can enjoy a complimentary scoop of the ice cream, sorbet or gelato of their choice.
Two new Haagen-Dazs gelato flavors will be available– caramelized banana chip and tiramisu. See participating locations in the boroughs, below.
BROOKLYN
Häagen-Dazs Shop at
Montague Street
120 Montague St.
(718) 797-3700
Häagen-Dazs Shop at
Park Slope
109 Seventh Ave.
(718) 398-8004
Häagen-Dazs Shop at
Kings Plaza
5172 Kings Plaza
(718) 377-4446
BRONX
Häagen-Dazs Shop at Bronx- Grand Concourse
573 Grand Concourse
(646) 463-7997
Häagen-Dazs Shop at Bay Plaza Community Center
2120 Bartow
(718) 379-4649
MANHATTAN
Häagen-Dazs Shop at
Chinatown
53 1/2 Mott St.
(212) 571-1970
Häagen-Dazs Shop at Penn Station
2 Penn Plaza
(212) 630-0321
Häagen-Dazs Shop at Penn Station
One Penn Plaza
(212) 630-0321
Häagen-Dazs Shop at Amsterdam
263 Amsterdam Ave.
(212) 787-7165
Häagen-Dazs Shop at First Avenue
1188 First Ave.
(212) 288-5200
Häagen-Dazs Shop at Broadway
2905 Broadway
(212) 662-5265
Häagen-Dazs Shop at 8th Street
55C E 8th St.
(212) 777-2477
QUEENS
Häagen-Dazs Shop at Forest Hills
7040 Austin St.
(718) 544-1243
Häagen-Dazs Shop at Queens Center
90-15 Queens Blvd.
(718) 760-7220
Häagen-Dazs Shop at New World Mall
136-20 Roosevelt Ave.
(718) 886-6620