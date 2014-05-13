Haagen-Dazs free cone day: NYC locations, new flavors

Here’s where to score a scoop in NYC.

As temperatures rise, we’ve got ice cream on the brain, and there’s no place more decadent to indulge in a scoop than Haagen-Dazs.

Tuesday, May 13 is free cone day from 4 to 8 p.m., and customers who stop by can enjoy a complimentary scoop of the ice cream, sorbet or gelato of their choice.

Two new Haagen-Dazs gelato flavors will be available– caramelized banana chip and tiramisu. See participating locations in the boroughs, below.

BROOKLYN

Häagen-Dazs Shop at

Montague Street

120 Montague St.

(718) 797-3700

Häagen-Dazs Shop at

Park Slope

109 Seventh Ave.

(718) 398-8004

Häagen-Dazs Shop at

Kings Plaza

5172 Kings Plaza

(718) 377-4446

BRONX

Häagen-Dazs Shop at Bronx- Grand Concourse

573 Grand Concourse

(646) 463-7997

Häagen-Dazs Shop at Bay Plaza Community Center

2120 Bartow

(718) 379-4649

MANHATTAN

Häagen-Dazs Shop at

Chinatown

53 1/2 Mott St.

(212) 571-1970

Häagen-Dazs Shop at Penn Station

2 Penn Plaza

(212) 630-0321

Häagen-Dazs Shop at Penn Station

One Penn Plaza

(212) 630-0321

Häagen-Dazs Shop at Amsterdam

263 Amsterdam Ave.

(212) 787-7165

Häagen-Dazs Shop at First Avenue

1188 First Ave.

(212) 288-5200

Häagen-Dazs Shop at Broadway

2905 Broadway

(212) 662-5265

Häagen-Dazs Shop at 8th Street

55C E 8th St.

(212) 777-2477

QUEENS

Häagen-Dazs Shop at Forest Hills

7040 Austin St.

(718) 544-1243

Häagen-Dazs Shop at Queens Center

90-15 Queens Blvd.

(718) 760-7220

Häagen-Dazs Shop at New World Mall

136-20 Roosevelt Ave.

(718) 886-6620