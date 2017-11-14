Thanksgiving is often a time of indulgence for even the strictest eaters. But if you’re looking for a few healthy additions to serve alongside those marshmallow-coated yams, Lindsey Becker has you covered.

The chef behind Tone House FUEL, a nutrition line from the boutique fitness studio, has crafted gluten-, dairy- and refined-sugarfree takes on Thanksgiving staples, from grain-free biscuits to herb-roasted turkey to paleo pumpkin pie. 

The dishes are available for order through Nov. 18 a la carte and as a dinner (from $120 for four) for pickup or delivery in Manhattan. 

Becker shares recipes for three of her sides:

Cranberry sauce

Gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan
Serves 4

From the chef: “Sometimes recipes turn out best when they are kept simple. We use grade A organic maple syrup and orange juice for natural sweetness without refined sugars. Cranberries are rich in antioxidants, immune-boosting vitamin C and filling fiber, so eat up!”

Two 10-oz. bags frozen organic cranberries
1⁄2 cup organic orange juice, pulp-free
1/2 cup grade A organic maple syrup

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan and simmer for 7-10 minutes until thick. Mash lightly with the back of a spoon and let cool. 

Quinoa stuffing with apples, kale and butternut squash

Gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan
Serves 4 
 
From the chef: “This seasonal quinoa stuffing is filled with fall favorites like crisp apples, organic green kale and roasted butternut squash. It contains tons of antioxidants and phytonutrients as well as complex carbohydrates, complete proteins and essential minerals.”
 
1 cup tri-color quinoa, dry
2 cups water or unsalted vegetable stock
1 medium butternut squash, about 2 lbs., peeled and cut into 1/2-in. cubes
1 tsp. salt
1 tbsp. olive oil
2 medium organic Honeycrisp apples, cored, skin on, cut into 1/2-in. pieces
2 cups organic green kale, washed, dried, cut into small pieces
1/3 cup dried cranberries, no sugar added 
1/4 cup pistachios, toasted, chopped
Sea salt, to taste
Black pepper, to taste
 
Apple cider vinaigrette
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
1 tsp. maple syrup
1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar 
1 tbsp. apple cider
2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
Sea salt
Black pepper
 
1. Prepare the quinoa: Rinse the dried quinoa with water in a fine mesh sieve. Place the quinoa in a medium-sized pot along with 2 cups water or vegetable stock and 1 tsp. salt. Bring to a boil then cover and reduce to a simmer. Cook approximately 15 minutes until soft. Fluff with a fork.
2. Meanwhile, roast the butternut squash: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Peel the outer layer with a vegetable peeler then cut in half lengthwise and scoop out seeds. Cut the squash into 1/2-in. cubes (about 2 lbs. of squash). Toss with olive oil and season to taste with salt and pepper. Roast for 20-25 minutes until soft.
3. Toss the quinoa with the butternut squash, Honeycrisp apple, kale, cranberries and pistachios.
4. Prepare the vinaigrette: Whisk the Dijon and maple syrup together. Next, whisk in the vinegar and apple cider. Slowly whisk in the olive oil, salt and pepper.
5. Fold the vinaigrette into the quinoa stuffing. Serve warm.

Sweet potato mash with turmeric and ginger

Gluten-free, dairy-free, paleo, vegan
Serves 4
 
From the chef: “Sweet potatoes are vitamin-packed superfoods that are a fantastic source of energizing carbs, antioxidants and electrolyte-balancing potassium. We pair them with anti-inflammatory turmeric and digestion-enhancing ginger for a healthy twist on a classic.” 
 
3 lbs. organic sweet potatoes, peeled, cut into 2-in. chunks
1/2-in. piece ginger, peeled
1/2-in. piece fresh turmeric, peeled
1/4 cup organic coconut milk 
1/2 tsp. sea salt
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
 
1. Place the pieces of sweet potato, ginger, and turmeric in a large pot and cover with at least 2 in. of water. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Cook approximately 30-40 minutes until soft and easily pierced by a fork. 
2. Drain the sweet potatoes well and run through a potato ricer, or mash with a potato masher. Just be sure to mash the turmeric and ginger pieces well with a fork so they are evenly incorporated into the mash. 
3. Fold in the coconut milk and season to taste with salt and pepper. 

