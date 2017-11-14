Thanksgiving is often a time of indulgence for even the strictest eaters. But if you’re looking for a few healthy additions to serve alongside those marshmallow-coated yams, Lindsey Becker has you covered.

The chef behind Tone House FUEL, a nutrition line from the boutique fitness studio, has crafted gluten-, dairy- and refined-sugarfree takes on Thanksgiving staples, from grain-free biscuits to herb-roasted turkey to paleo pumpkin pie.

The dishes are available for order through Nov. 18 a la carte and as a dinner (from $120 for four) for pickup or delivery in Manhattan.

Becker shares recipes for three of her sides: