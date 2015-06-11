Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
Eat and Drink

Crazy food alert: Hot dog pizza from Pizza Hut

Georgia Kral
June 11, 2015
1 min read

Another revamp for the long-running pizza brand.

Pizza Hut is betting that fans prefer to eat hot dogs rolled into the crust of its pies after its artisinal pizza campaign overwhelmingly failed.

You remember last year, when the Hut decided fans were hip enough for such trendy ingredients as Sriracha and pretzel crust? Turns out, they weren’t. The brand evolution, with “flavor-packed drizzles,” was a bust.

So what’s next? Hot Dog Bites Pizza!

This craziness (and return to low brow dining) launches in the U.S. on June 18 and has already debuted in the U.K. and Canada.

Georgia Kral

View all posts

You may also like