Sometimes it’s a struggle to pick just two ice cream flavors for your cone.

You won’t have to the first weekend in June, when an all-you-can-eat ice cream festival returns to Bryant Park for its second year, with scoops from about a dozen commercial and artisanal creameries.

The Scooper Bowl drew roughly 12,000 New Yorkers to the Manhattan green space for tastes from national companies like Ben & Jerry’s and homegrown businesses like the Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory in 2017, according to organizers.

Vendors, and the flavors and toppings they’ll be serving, at the three-day festival have yet to be announced, organizer Susan Biederman said, but we’ll keep you in the bowl, or cone, as developments arise.

In the meantime, you can grab an early-bird ticket for $20 through May 15. Proceeds benefit the Jimmy Fund, which supports pediatric and adult cancer care and research at Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. (The Scooper Bowl actually launched as a fundraising event in Bean Town more than 30 years ago.)

Ticket prices go up to $25 — still a good deal, in our humble opinion — on May 16.

They get you access to the frozen treat cornucopia on one of three days, from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2, and from noon to 7 p.m. on June 3.