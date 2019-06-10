Krispy Kreme will serve up its glazed delights to hungry New Yorkers day and night when it opens its flagship store in Times Square next year.

The doughnut chain’s stand-alone shop, projected to open early 2020, will mark the NYC expansion of the brand beyond its sole Manhattan destination, currently located inside Penn Station. Krispy Kreme announced its plans in a news release Monday.

Designed with commuting New Yorkers in mind, the flagship, set for the corner of 48th Street and Broadway, will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It'll offer mobile ordering and feature an exterior window serving up single doughnuts, prepackaged dozens and coffee, so even a rushed commute can include a sweet stop.

An interior "grab-and-go" counter will sell rotating branded merchandise with designs celebrating New York City and Krispy Kreme doughnuts alike.

“Our direction is to be the most loved sweet-treat brand in the world. In the most iconic city in the world, the Krispy Kreme Times Square Flagship will showcase our brand on the global stage and inspire customer wonder,” Michael Tattersfield, CEO and president of Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation, said in a release.

What just may become the most popular of the 2020 Broadway breakouts is the doughnut theater, where the star of the show will be a glaze waterfall cascading over freshly made doughnuts.

The waterfall will be found inside the new Krispy Kreme location. The sweet performance will be visible from across the 4,500-square-foot shop, where seating (disguised as classic Krispy Kreme boxes) will be available for patrons eager to watch the magic happen.

Get the Top Stories newsletter Editors' picks of our best stories, right to your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The shop will also feature “digital activations” to add to the immersive experience, the details of which are yet to be announced.

The entire production is set to be lit by what Krispy Kreme calls the world’s largest "Hot Light," standing at 15 feet tall, signaling to anyone passing by that hot and fresh doughnuts are ready for pickup.

For those of you who aren't Krispy Kreme fanatics, the neon "Hot Light" glows red when fresh doughnuts are coming out of the oven. It reads: "Hot Now: Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Now."