Summer is right around the corner, Fleet Week is in full swing, and people are racing out of the city to spend the weekend at the beach. So naturally, there is no better way to spend Memorial Day weekend than with the best food and drink deals around the city.

Here are the best places to enjoy your red, white and frosé holiday.

The Flying Cock

Who doesn’t love a celebratory holiday brunch? The Flying Cock will have a special red, white and blue pancake stack for $14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. The patriotic pancakes will be topped with whipped cream and fresh berries and, for an extra $21, can be paired with bottomless mimosas, bellinis, or Bloody Mary’s.

Mondrian Terrace

The Manhattan rooftop currently known as Rosé Terrace is offering three days of music, fun and bottomless drinks. From 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, guests can enjoy bottomless rosé and a live DJ. The terrace also features a wall covered in pink flowers with the phrase “la vie en rose” — the perfect photo backdrop for a day in the sun. Tickets are $89 per day.

The Wilson

Looking to soak up some sun this weekend? The Wilson’s open patio is waiting with open seats. The restaurant will offer Memorial Day specials, including $1 oysters, surf and turf for $44, lobster rolls for $23 and lobster plates for $29. While you wait for your food and sip on $35 rosé carafes or buckets of beer, you can also enjoy cornhole, pingpong, pop-a-shot, or giant Jenga. Email reservations@ingoodcompany.com to save your spot.

Boqueria

Top off your drinks with some tapas at Boqueria’s four locations. The tapas bar will offer boozy brunch at each location Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Menu items include tapas, paella with pork belly, chicken, peppers and eggs, a churro sundae and much more. Guests can also get unlimited sangria, mimosas and beer for $42. Reservations can be made online for each location in Flatiron, SoHo, Upper East Side and West 40th St.