Restaurants from every borough made the Michelin Bib Gourmand 2015 list

Gregory’s 26 Taverna, HinoMaru Ramen and many more Queens restaurants made the new prestigious list.

Good, cheap eats aren’t just in Manhattan.

On Thursday, Michelin announced its 2015 Bib Gourman winners, a week prior to the release of the new Michelin guide.

Of the 133 restaurants on the list, top secret Michelin restaurant inspectors have included 27 new choices.

To qualify for this almost-as-prestigious list, restaurants must serve two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less, not including tax and tip.

For those who want to eat well without the price tag of a Michelin starred restaurant, this list can be remarkably helpful, especially when exploring new neighborhoods. Restaurants on this list will not qualify for Michelin stars this year.

All five boroughs are represented in this year’s Bib Gourmand rankings, with a notable emphasis on Queens.

“From Casa del Chef Bistro, a charming father and daughter run restaurant in Woodside serving contemporary cuisine, to the Gregory’s 26 Corner Taverna in Astoria, with Greek cooking, Queens is a must for diners wanting to experience a wide variety of the world’s different cuisines” said Michael Ellis, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide in a statement. “This year’s selection put a light on just how exciting and dynamic New York City’s dining scene is today.”

Here’s the complete list:

ABC Cocina

al Bustan

Aroma Kitchen & Wine Bar

Baci & Abbracci

Baker & Co.

Bar Primi

Basil Brick Oven Pizza

Beyoglu

Bianca

Biáng!

Boqueria

Bread & Tulips

bún-ker

Buttermilk Channel

Casa del Chef Bistro

Chavela’s

Cho Dang Gol

Ciccio

Congee Village

Coppelia

Crispo

DBGB Kitchen & Bar

Dim Sum Go Go

Diner

Do or Dine (closed)

Don Antonio by Starita

Donostia

East Harbor Seafood Palace

Ed’s Lobster Bar

Egg

Elberta

El Parador

Enoteca Maria

Falansai

Faro

Frankies 457 Spuntino

Ganso Ramen

General Greene (The)

Gladys

Good Fork (The)

Gran Eléctrica

Gregory’s 26 Corner Taverna

Hahm Ji Bach

HanGawi

Havana Café

Hecho en Dumbo

Hide-Chan Ramen

Hill Country Chicken

HinoMaru Ramen

Hometown Bar-B-Que

Hunan House

Hunan Kitchen of Grand Sichuan

Il Buco Alimentari e Vineria

Il Poeta

J.G. Melon

Jin Ramen

John Brown Smokehouse

J. Restaurant Chez Asta

Katz’s

Kesté Pizza & Vino

Khe-Yo

Kiin Thai

Kung Fu Little Steamed Buns Ramen

Land of Plenty

Larb Ubol

Laut

Lea

Lil’ Frankie’s

Little Pepper

Lulu & Po

Lupa

Mapo Tofu

Marlow & Sons

Mexicosina

Mile End

Miss Mamie’s Spoonbread Too

Momofuku Noodle Bar

Momofuku Ssäm Bar

Momokawa

Mu Ramen

New Malaysia

Nom Wah Tea Parlor

Nyonya

Oiji

Paet Rio

Paulie Gee’s

Pearl & Ash

Phoenix Garden

Pippali

Porsena

Prime Meats

Prova

Prune

Purple Yam

Roberta’s

Rubirosa

Runner & Stone

Russ & Daughters Cafe

Rye

Salt & Fat

San Matteo

San Rasa

Shalom Japan

Shanghai Café

Snack

Soba-Ya

Sottocasa

Speedy Romeo

Streetbird Rotisserie

Supper

Sweet Yummy House

Szechuan Gourmet

Tanoreen

Tertulia

Thelma on Clinton

Tong Sam Gyup Goo Yi

Tra Di Noi

Traif

Turkish Kitchen

Umi NOM

Uncle Zhou

Untitled

Uva

Venturo Osteria & Wine Bar

Vida

Vinegar Hill House

Wild Edibles

Xixa

Yunnan Kitchen

Zabb Elee

zero otto nove

Zizi Limona

Zoma