Restaurants from every borough made the Michelin Bib Gourmand 2015 list

Good, cheap eats aren’t just in Manhattan.
On Thursday, Michelin announced its 2015 Bib Gourman winners, a week prior to the release of the new Michelin guide.
Of the 133 restaurants on the list, top secret Michelin restaurant inspectors have included 27 new choices.
To qualify for this almost-as-prestigious list, restaurants must serve two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less, not including tax and tip.
For those who want to eat well without the price tag of a Michelin starred restaurant, this list can be remarkably helpful, especially when exploring new neighborhoods. Restaurants on this list will not qualify for Michelin stars this year.
All five boroughs are represented in this year’s Bib Gourmand rankings, with a notable emphasis on Queens.
“From Casa del Chef Bistro, a charming father and daughter run restaurant in Woodside serving contemporary cuisine, to the Gregory’s 26 Corner Taverna in Astoria, with Greek cooking, Queens is a must for diners wanting to experience a wide variety of the world’s different cuisines” said Michael Ellis, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide in a statement. “This year’s selection put a light on just how exciting and dynamic New York City’s dining scene is today.”
Here’s the complete list:
ABC Cocina
al Bustan
Aroma Kitchen & Wine Bar
Baci & Abbracci
Baker & Co.
Bar Primi
Basil Brick Oven Pizza
Beyoglu
Bianca
Biáng!
Boqueria
Bread & Tulips
bún-ker
Buttermilk Channel
Casa del Chef Bistro
Chavela’s
Cho Dang Gol
Ciccio
Congee Village
Coppelia
Crispo
DBGB Kitchen & Bar
Dim Sum Go Go
Diner
Do or Dine (closed)
Don Antonio by Starita
Donostia
East Harbor Seafood Palace
Ed’s Lobster Bar
Egg
Elberta
El Parador
Enoteca Maria
Falansai
Faro
Frankies 457 Spuntino
Ganso Ramen
General Greene (The)
Gladys
Good Fork (The)
Gran Eléctrica
Gregory’s 26 Corner Taverna
Hahm Ji Bach
HanGawi
Havana Café
Hecho en Dumbo
Hide-Chan Ramen
Hill Country Chicken
HinoMaru Ramen
Hometown Bar-B-Que
Hunan House
Hunan Kitchen of Grand Sichuan
Il Buco Alimentari e Vineria
Il Poeta
J.G. Melon
Jin Ramen
John Brown Smokehouse
J. Restaurant Chez Asta
Katz’s
Kesté Pizza & Vino
Khe-Yo
Kiin Thai
Kung Fu Little Steamed Buns Ramen
Land of Plenty
Larb Ubol
Laut
Lea
Lil’ Frankie’s
Little Pepper
Lulu & Po
Lupa
Mapo Tofu
Marlow & Sons
Mexicosina
Mile End
Miss Mamie’s Spoonbread Too
Momofuku Noodle Bar
Momofuku Ssäm Bar
Momokawa
Mu Ramen
New Malaysia
Nom Wah Tea Parlor
Nyonya
Oiji
Paet Rio
Paulie Gee’s
Pearl & Ash
Phoenix Garden
Pippali
Porsena
Prime Meats
Prova
Prune
Purple Yam
Roberta’s
Rubirosa
Runner & Stone
Russ & Daughters Cafe
Rye
Salt & Fat
San Matteo
San Rasa
Shalom Japan
Shanghai Café
Snack
Soba-Ya
Sottocasa
Speedy Romeo
Streetbird Rotisserie
Supper
Sweet Yummy House
Szechuan Gourmet
Tanoreen
Tertulia
Thelma on Clinton
Tong Sam Gyup Goo Yi
Tra Di Noi
Traif
Turkish Kitchen
Umi NOM
Uncle Zhou
Untitled
Uva
Venturo Osteria & Wine Bar
Vida
Vinegar Hill House
Wild Edibles
Xixa
Yunnan Kitchen
Zabb Elee
zero otto nove
Zizi Limona
Zoma