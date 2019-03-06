Moishe's Kosher Bake Shop closes after decades in East Village

One of the East Village's longtime bakeries closed up shop Tuesday after a decadeslong run.

The shelves, display cases and other items at Moishe's Kosher Bakery at 115 Second Ave were removed by Wednesday afternoon, and a sign was posted that said the store was closed for renovations. Owner Moishe Perl confirmed to amNewYork that the store was closed, but didn't give further details about his decision or its future.

However, longtime patron and architectural photographer Karla Murray, who first reported the closing on the Instagram page she shares with her husband, James, said Perl and several of his employees told her closure was permanent because of a real estate deal involving the three-story building.

"He told me that he sold the building and he’s retiring," she said. "Whatever the deal is, he’s done and they’re moving things out."

Murray, who featured the bakeshop's exterior in a photo book of city storefronts she co-authored with her husband, said despite rumors of the store's closing over the last few months, the staff told her they were shocked about its demise.

"The girls behind the counter all told me they were looking for new jobs," she said.

Perl, whose father also operated a bakery, opened the East Village locale in the 1970s and it was a hit among neighbors for years, according to Murray. Aside from the tasty bread, cookies and other treats, Murray said the store offered friendly service to both longtime customers and walk-ins.

"It’s a nice touch to have that personal connection where you can speak with the owner and share a joke with them. That doesn’t exist in a chain bakery," she said.

In December, the Real Deal reported that investor Jay Schwimmer had signed a lease for the building starting in March with an option for the property to be sold to Schwimmer. The full details were unclear, however.

"It's sad, because this was the one place where everyone knew each other in the neighborhood," Murray said.