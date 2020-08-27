New café with locally sourced sustainable grub coming to Manhattan in September

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A brand new café that will bring sustainable bites and cocktails is set to open in New York City next week.

Festivál Café is going to be the city’s first and only farm-to-bar cocktail and kitchen establishment. The café, which will be located at 1155 2nd Avenue, is slated to open on Sept. 1.

This new cafe is an extension of the popular Secret Summer Festival™️ and will feature HighLife Production’s signature “farm-to-bar” ethos, exhibited in its food, coffee, and cocktail menu items. The 100% local menu will have selections that will change seasonally and celebrate local purveyors, farmers, fisheries, and orchards.

Led by chef Andrew Maturana of Rapt Hospitality and Tyler Hollinger, owner of HighLife Productions and co-owner of Secret Summer Festival, Festivál Café will serve coffee and patisseries during the day and at night, transition into a fully functioning cocktail bar, led by mixologists Bespoke Solutions, with beautifully presented, seasonal bites and snacks until 2 a.m. The café is partnering with tri-state area farms, Barefoot Botanicals, Lani’s Farm, and Montauk Shellfish Company to provide guests fresh, seasonal offerings like Little Creek Oysters with Boshi Vinaigrette, Fig Leaf Burrata with local tomato sugo & basil salad, Steak Tartare with a cured egg yolk & Korean milk toast, and Dragon Carrot Gelato with a warm sticky date bundt cake & cultured cardamom cream.

The venue will host weekly saloon-style talks and events to celebrate the local farmers and growers and educate the public about the importance of sustainability and seasonality. Patrons can also obtain memberships that will give them access to Festivál Café’s delivery program, events, and a chance for discounted bites and drinks as well as an intimate location for off-premise workspace.

For more information, visit festivalcafenyc.com or raptny.com.