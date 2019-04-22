Eat and Drink New NYC restaurants include HŪSO, Three Owls Market The Ping-Pong social club Spin also has a new spinoff in midtown. HŪSO's Alaskan king crab merus meat is featured on brioche and topped with Marky's Beluga di Venezia. Photo Credit: Ciara Perrone By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness Updated April 22, 2019 10:47 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email New restaurants seem to open every day in NYC. Here's a look at some of the latest eateries to debut: HŪSO Caviar company Marky’s Group is behind this new cafe, located at the back of its Upper East Side gourmet retail shop Marky’s on Madison. So naturally, the menu (from Eleven Madison alum Buddha Lo) features plenty of pearls, from caviar flights to caviar-topped crab rolls. Find an a la carte menu during the day and a seven-course tasting menu ($200) at night. Slated to open Monday; 1067 Madison Ave., 212-288-0850, markysonmadison.com Three Owls Market The West Village has a new market and cafe. Grab a seat in the cafe or at the bar counter for one of the housemade pastries, sandwiches like an “everything” breakfast sandwich, or selections from the prepared veggies and rotisserie sections. Or stock up on pantry staples, like dried pasta and condiments, dairy products, Italian specialty goods and craft beer. Slated to open Monday; 800 Washington St., threeowlsmarket.com Spin 54 The Ping-Pong social club Spin has a new spinoff in midtown. The food-focused Spin 54 offers Ping-Pong action, as well as a new menu from SPIN executive chef Chad Bowser and chef Antoine Westermann that includes playful twists like deviled eggs served on paddles and exclusive craft cocktails. Now in its soft opening, slated to officially open Tuesday; 7 E. 54th St., 212-982-8802, wearespin.com By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness Meredith has been a features editor with amNewYork since 2013, covering dining, health, travel and books. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic The newest restaurants & bars to check outIn this metropolis of 8.6 million and counting, our tastes (and thirsts) are ever-changing. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.