New NYC restaurants include HŪSO, Three Owls Market

New restaurants seem to open every day in NYC. Here's a look at some of the latest eateries to debut:

HŪSO

Caviar company Marky’s Group is behind this new cafe, located at the back of its Upper East Side gourmet retail shop Marky’s on Madison. So naturally, the menu (from Eleven Madison alum Buddha Lo) features plenty of pearls, from caviar flights to caviar-topped crab rolls. Find an a la carte menu during the day and a seven-course tasting menu ($200) at night. Slated to open Monday; 1067 Madison Ave., 212-288-0850, markysonmadison.com

Three Owls Market

The West Village has a new market and cafe. Grab a seat in the cafe or at the bar counter for one of the housemade pastries, sandwiches like an “everything” breakfast sandwich, or selections from the prepared veggies and rotisserie sections. Or stock up on pantry staples, like dried pasta and condiments, dairy products, Italian specialty goods and craft beer. Slated to open Monday; 800 Washington St., threeowlsmarket.com

Spin 54

The Ping-Pong social club Spin has a new spinoff in midtown. The food-focused Spin 54 offers Ping-Pong action, as well as a new menu from SPIN executive chef Chad Bowser and chef Antoine Westermann that includes playful twists like deviled eggs served on paddles and exclusive craft cocktails. Now in its soft opening, slated to officially open Tuesday; 7 E. 54th St., 212-982-8802, wearespin.com