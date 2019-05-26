New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest to debut.

Le Jardinier

This new French restaurant in midtown will have you eating your veggies. It’s helmed by Michelin-starred chef Alain Verzeroli, a protégé of the late Joël Robuchon. The plant focus goes from dinner to dessert, with signatures including French white asparagus with blood orange and buckwheat puff and warm rhubarb pie. A fresh herb cart will create infusions for teas tableside, while the bread program focuses on gluten-free grains. Now open Mon.-Sat. from 5-11 p.m. (lunch to follow in the fall); 610 Lexington Ave., 212-451-9211, lejardinier-nyc.com

Bar Pisellino

Chefs Rita Sodi and Jody Williams — who earlier this month won the 2019 James Beard award for best NYC chef — are behind this new concept, which joins their other ventures (Via Carota, Buvette and I Sodi) in the West Village. The corner spot is dedicated to the art of Italian drinking, from espresso to aperitivi, with bomboloni, panini and more also on offer. Find plenty of outdoor seating, just in time for summer. Now open daily from 7 a.m.-midnight; 52 Grove St., barpisellino.com

Jungle Bird

The theme is tropical, from the drinks to the décor, at this Chelsea cocktail bar from Krissy Harris (Gramercy Tavern, The Wren). The menu includes, of course, the Jungle Bird, served on tap, along with the daiquiri-esque Moon River and Easy Living, an aperitif with papaya. The food has Southeast Asian influences, with snacks like coconut curry hummus. The space is decked out with plenty of greenery, and a second bar upstairs is available for private events. Now open Sun.-Wed. from 3 p.m.-2 a.m., Thurs.-Sat. from 3 p.m.-3 a.m.; 174 Eighth Ave., junglebirdnyc.com

Lemon’s

The Wythe Hotel’s rooftop bar has a new look, name and menu — but the same view. The Ides is now Lemon’s, a new, Italian-influenced concept from Jon Neidich and Golden Age Hospitality. The snack-heavy food menu comes from chefs Aidan O’Neal and Jake Leiber (Chez Ma Tante) while Jim Kearns (Happiest Hour) and Christine Kang (Soho House) are behind the summery beverages (think fruity and spritz-inspired cocktails). Instagram-ready boozy Popsicles from Oddfellows are also on hand in flavors like Limoncello. Now open Mon.-Thurs. from 5 p.m.-1 a.m., Fri. from 2 p.m.-2 a.m., Sat. from noon-2 a.m., Sun. from noon-midnight; 80 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg, 718-460-8006, lemonsbk.com