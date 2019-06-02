New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest to debut.

Time Out Market New York

The city’s latest food hall has landed at Empire Stores in DUMBO. The third Time Out Market globally (following openings in Lisbon and Miami) features 21 vendors, selected by the magazine’s editorial team, as well as three bars across two floors. Names involved include chefs David Burke and Ivy Stark, as well as Breads Bakery (which in addition to a bakery has a “bagelry” serving sandwiches on Jerusalem bagels), brunch destination Clinton St. Baking Company, all-avocado eatery Avocaderia and experimental ice cream parlor Ice & Vice. Now open Sun.-Thurs. from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sat.-Sun. from 8 a.m.-midnight; 55 Water St., DUMBO, timeoutmarket.com/newyork

Gorsha at Hot Bread Kitchen

Culinary incubator Hot Bread Kitchen now has a presence in Chelsea Market. The nonprofit’s shop features a rotating selection of food vendors — current members or alum of its incubator program, which largely supports small businesses owned by women and/or people of color. First up, DC-based Gorsha, a fast-casual Ethiopian restaurant founded by Hot Bread Kitchen alumnus Hiyaw Gebreyohannes that serves bowls with proteins like berbere chicken and braised lamb. Once Gorsha’s run ends in the fall, a new vendor will take its place in the space, located across from Bar Suzette and Doughnuttery. Now open daily from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. through Oct. 31; 75 Ninth Ave., chelseamarket.com

The Cabinet

The folks behind barware company Cocktail Kingdom and Cocktail Kingdom Hospitality Group (Mace, Boilermaker, Existing Conditions) have a new bar in the mix. Located in the former Mace space in the East Village, The Cabinet is a mezcal, tequila and rye bar. The menu features nine signature cocktails, as well as four curated flights. Pair your pick with one of the bar’s Mexican small plates and street food, like tamales from Tamales Lupita in East Harlem. Now open Mon.-Fri. from 6 p.m.-4 a.m., Sat. from 2 p.m.-4 a.m., Sun. from 2 p.m.-2 a.m.; 649 E. Ninth St., thecabinetnyc.com

Fabrique

The acclaimed Swedish bakery has landed in the Meatpacking District. Its first stateside location — and 26th worldwide — offers its signature, top-selling cardamom buns (known as kardemummabullar), as well as cinnamon buns, sourdough breads and more. Now open Mon.-Fri. from 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Sat. from 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun. from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; 348 W. 14th St.