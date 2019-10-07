New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest to debut.

Rhodora Wine Bar

Innovative sustainability is on the menu at this new concept from the Metta team. Rhodora Wine Bar seeks to be the first zero-waste wine bar in the country by only using products that can be recycled, upcycled or composted. The new space features natural wine, a list curated by owner Henry Rich (also behind Brooklyn wine bar June), and food inspired by tapas bars in Portugal and Barcelona (think oysters, antipasti, local cheese and more). Now open Mon.-Thurs. from 5 p.m.-midnight, Fri. from 5 p.m.-1 a.m., Sat. from 2 p.m.-1 a.m. and Sun. from 2 p.m.-midnight; 197 Adelphi St., Fort Greene, 718-233-9134, rhodorabk.com

Ciao, Gloria

The all-day Brooklyn spot is “an American cafe with an Italian accent.” Owner Renato Poliafito, a co-founder of Baked, is inspired by his experience growing up in both Queens and a small town outside of Sicily. Find original baked goods like pistachio cream croissants, seasonal scones, pumpkin cinnamon rolls, and citrus olive oil bundt cake. The all-day breakfast and lunch menus include sweet ricotta on grilled sourdough bread, prosciutto and fig sandwich, focaccia and a savory crostata. Open Mon.-Fri. from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sat.-Sun. from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; 550 Vanderbilt Ave., Prospect Heights, 716-666-2426, ciaogloria.com

Ruby’s East Village

The Australian-inspired eatery has expanded to the East Village. The third NYC location of the all-day cafe features favorites including the signature burger and avocado toast, along with new items such as crab linguine and a green pesto rice bowl. It also offers seasonal cocktails and sodas and prosecco on tap. Now open daily from 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; 198 E. 11th St., 646-998-4265, rubyscafe.com

Nami Nori

Snack on nori chips with yogurt chive dip, spicy tuna crispy rice and, the specialty, temaki rolls (including vegan varieties) at this Japanese restaurant from three Masa vets. All menu items are gluten-free, too. Beverages include beer, sake and wine on tap, as well as soba teas and matcha lattes. The West Village spot features two bars and a private dining room that is available for reservation. Open Mon.-Wed. from 5:30-11 p.m. and Thurs.-Sat. from 5:30 p.m.-midnight; 33 Carmine St., 646-998-4588, naminori.nyc

Chama Mama

Learn the story of Georgia through flavor. Inspired by the country’s blend of European, Turkic and Asian cultures, the menu offers modern takes on traditional dishes. Items include cheese breads called khachapuri, housemade dumplings called khinkali, and various sides, soups and desserts. In keeping with tradition, the restaurant bakes bread daily in a large, custom clay oven and stores its natural, organic Georgian wines in ancient clay pots known as qveri. Now open daily from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; 149 W. 14th St., 646-438-9007, chamamama.com