Ring out 2017 on a full stomach with a special New Year’s Eve dinner.

Whether you're looking to eat an early bird meal off an a la carte menu as a pregame to other festivities, or you want to hunker down for the evening in one spot serving a pre-fixe menu and a midnight Champagne toast, there's a restaurant in this city that will meet your needs.

So pick out your finest party threads, select your favorite menu – from options that won't break the bank to treat-yo'-self splurges Donna Meagle and Tom Haverford would approve of – and get ready to ring in 2018 in superior foodie form.

High Street on Hudson

The West Village restaurant, a critic's pick of The New York Times' Pete Wells, is serving a four-course dinner on New Year's Eve. (Included is a glass of white sparkling wine.) On the menu are: small bites like paddlefish caviar on potato toast; appetizers like charcoal-grilled octopus; pastas such as potato gnocchi with bay scallops, creme fraiche and shallots; and entreés like grilled swordfish with pickled peppers and brocollini. For dessert, pick an amaro float with ginger molasses gelato or a chocolate tart. ($75 per person, $35 extra for wine pairings, 637 Hudson St., Manhattan, highstreetonhudson.com) (Credit: Chaucee Stillman)

Empellón

The midtown location of this trendy Mexican spot is offering a family-style, six-course dinner on New Year's Eve at two seatings, one before 7 p.m. for the early birds, the second at 9 p.m. Your meal begins with a "welcome margarita" before guacamole, octopus tacos, short rib confit and other dishes arrive at your table. For dessert, polish off some corn ice cream tacos (pictured). At the second seating, your dinner also comes with unlimited margaritas, the restaurant's signature avocado dessert (with lime, olive oil and eucalyptus yogurt) and a midnight toast. ($95 per person at the first seating, $195 per person at the second, 510 Madison Ave., Manhattan, empellon.com) (Credit: Empellón)

Tavern62

Chef David Burke's Upper East Side eatery will offer its regular a la carte menu at a 5-7:30 p.m. seating on Dec. 31, but it's preparing a special four-course prix-fixe menu, which comes with a Champagne toast at midnight, for the later crowd. Starters include pretzel-crusted crab cake and octopus-chorizo kebabs; among the mains are Peking pork shank with lap cheong fried rice and plum sauce and bison short rib. (For the high-rolling crowd, there's a $20 add-on of freshly shaved black truffles.) Save room for some chocolate whiskey pudding (pictured), garnished with candied orange and raspberry, at the end of your meal. ($95 per person,135 E. 62nd St., Manhattan, tavern62.com) (Credit: Tavern62)

Clay

The farm-to-table Harlem restaurant's prix-fixe menu for the holiday features seared scallops with celeriac, apple and lardo, gnocchi with butter and winter truffle, and halibut with herb sauce, fennel, baby leeks and green sauce. An extra $50 gets you a cocktail, wine or beer pairing with your meal. (Pictured is the Round Midnight cocktail, a blend of pear brandy, ginger, smoked vanilla, egg, IPA and Monk's Secret liqueur tinted with activated charcoal.) Make reservations for one of two seatings, the first starting at 5:30 p.m., and the second, which comes with a Champagne toast at midnight, starting at 9 p.m. ($85 per person for the first seating, $140 per person for the second, 553 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan, claynyc.com) (Credit: Clay)

Beauty & Essex

Start your glamorous night walking through a pawn shop and into this speakeasy restaurant on the Lower East Side, where the theme on New Year's Eve is "Old Hollywood." A ticket guarantees you access to a four-hour open bar from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., hors d'oeuvre and a midnight Champagne toast. Dinner seatings are also available. ($250 per person, 146 Essex St., Manhattan, beautyandessex.com) (Credit: Justin Levy)

ACME

This neighborhood French-Italian bistro will serve diners off its normal a la carte menu (which includes dishes like butternut squash steak, pictured) during the first seating on Dec. 31. The second seating, a five-course tasting menu, which comes with a glass of Champagne, starts with crudité, peaks with Chateaubriand steak and potatoes served with spinach and a wild mushroom bordelaise, and ends with chocolate cake. ($135 per person, No. 9 Great Jones St., Manhattan, acmenyc.com) (Credit: ACME)

P.S. Kitchen

An all-vegan prix-fixe menu prepared with classic French techniques is the draw at this Hell's Kitchen restaurant. During service from 5 to 7:30 p.m., waiters will bring out five courses ending with chocolate and raspberries (pictured). Your meal comes with one glass of beer, wine or Champagne. ($200 per person, 246 W. 48th St., ps-kitchen.com) (Credit: P.S. Kitchen)

Butcher & Banker

Absorb the ambiance of a bank vault-turned-dining room at this new steakhouse/speakeasy on New Year's Eve. A three-course prix-fixe menu will be served from 5 to 7 p.m., and a five-course alternative with midnight Champagne toast will be available from 8 p.m. onward. Chef Scott Campbell is serving dishes like a lobster bisque with creme fraiche and peekytoe crab, a five-spice duck steak with sour cherry jus (pictured) and creme fraiche cheesecake. Love your bubbly? You can opt for unlimited Champagne for two hours straight for an extra $55. (Three-course menu is $54 per person, five-course is $95, 481 Eighth Ave., Manhattan, butcherandbankernyc.com) (Credit: Butcher & Banker)

