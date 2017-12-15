Ring out 2017 on a full stomach with a special New Year’s Eve dinner.

Whether you're looking to eat an early bird meal off an a la carte menu as a pregame to other festivities, or you want to hunker down for the evening in one spot serving a pre-fixe menu and a midnight Champagne toast, there's a restaurant in this city that will meet your needs.

So pick out your finest party threads, select your favorite menu – from options that won't break the bank to treat-yo'-self splurges Donna Meagle and Tom Haverford would approve of – and get ready to ring in 2018 in superior foodie form.