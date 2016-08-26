New York restaurants raise money for Italy earthquake relief

Italian natives are using their NYC restaurants to help raise money for earthquake relief.

Italian restaurants in New York City are serving up pasta to raise money for earthquake relief.

After the natural disaster that devastated parts of Italy, various Italian restaurants around the city are serving Amatriciana pasta, a local dish from Amatrice, an Italian town nearly flattened during the 6.2 magnitude earthquake early Wednesday. Proceeds from this dish will go to charities to benefit earthquake relief.

Rosario Porcine and Pasquale Cozzolino are giving back to their homeland with a special dish at their Union Square restaurant, Ribalta.The eatery, at 48 E. 12th St. in Manhattan, is serving their version of the pasta dish, consisting of a tomato sauce made with pancetta and onion served over bucatini pasta. Diners can purchase the pasta dish through September for $12, and $4 from each plate served will go toward earthquake relief.

ViceVersa, in midtown, is donating $2 from their version of Amatriciana pasta. According to The New York Times, Barbetta Restaurant in the Theater District will donate 10 percent of sales for the next two months to the Italian Red Cross.

Even more Italian restaurants in New York are serving dishes and donating to charities benefiting the earthquake, including: