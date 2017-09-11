Nobletree Coffee opens Red Hook tasting room and roasting facility to the public

It’s in Red Hook, so take a virtual tour before you commit to the trip.

A coffee tasting room and training lab offering visitors a behind-the-scenes look into Nobletree Coffee’s 1 1/2-year-old roasting facility in Red Hook opened to the public Monday.

The tasting room at 499 Van Brunt St., near the New York Water Taxi dock, is technically Nobletree’s third cafe in the city. At all three locations, the coffee retailer uses beans grown on its own farms and processed in its own dry mill in Brazil, and roasted at its Brooklyn headquarters.

“Nobletree is a vertically integrated coffee company, so we take great care in each step of the coffee supply chain,” said Andy Mullins, 31, the company’s head of retail. “In a sense, this tasting room is a chance to share that with the public, and finally close the link in the supply chain for a lot of people.”

Coffee aficionados can sample brews at the 8,500-square-foot space inside a mid-19th century brick building, tour the roasting facility outfitted with modernized 1930s machinery, participate in classes on coffee preparation and take in views of New York Bay and the Statue of Liberty.

